By inducting Navjot Singh Sidhu into party, Congress accepting defeat: AAP

Pillorying Navjot Singh Sidhu for joining a party “he once attacked”, AAP Monday said by inducting the ex-cricketer in its fold, Congress has “imposed” him on its Punjab leadership and “accepted defeat as it does not have a face”. AAP leader H S Phoolka also trained guns on Congress’ Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh for his decision to contest from Lambi seat, saying it was being done to benefit chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who is also contesting from the same constituency.

“Why is Captain (Amarinder) contesting from two seats of Lambi and Patiala. This is because he knows that (AAP candidate) Jarnail Singh is getting enormous support from Lambi. So, he wants to split votes and help the Badals also contest from his safe seat of Patiala,” Phoolka said during a news conference.

The activist-lawyer, who has been fighting for justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, said the Congress was betraying people by inducting Sidhu as this would lead to a confusion on who will lead the party in Punjab.

“Sidhu should first come clean on what comments he made on the Congress. Does he still believe that Congress is the the most corrupt party? What action will the party take on Sajjan Kumar (Congress leader whose name has cropped up in 1984 anti-Sikh riots). Will he raise the issue with Rahul Gandhi?” Phoolka said.

“By importing Sidhu 17-18 days before the polls, the Congress has accepted defeat,” he claimed. The AAP leader, who is also in fray for Punjab polls scheduled next month, said by inducting Sidhu into the party, the Congress is imposing him on the state leadership.

Having joined Congress after hectic negotiations, Sidhu today said he was a “born Congressman” who was “returning to his roots” and would be ready to work under anybody appointed by the high command and contest from where the party wants him to.