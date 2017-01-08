Brother of Congress candidate from Dera Baba Nanak seat joins APP

Inderjit Singh Randhawa and Deepinder Singh Randhawa, brother and nephew of Congress candidate from Dera Baba Nanak seat Sukhjinder Randhawa, on Sunday joined Apna Punjab Party (APP).

APP president Sucha Singh Chhotepur, while welcoming Inderjit and Deepinder into the party fold, said, “We have high regard for the individuals who have a vision and believe in taking the state to a new height.”

Watch what else is in the news

He also announced Deepinder as APP’s candidate from Dera Baba Nanak seat to contest against his uncle Sukhjinder. Earlier, Inderjit, who was a permanent invitee to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), had resigned from the party after his son allegedly was denied the ticket for the polls.

Deepinder was the secretary of Punjab Youth Congress who was “unhappy” with the party’s decision of allotting ticket to his uncle Sukhjinder. He had applied for the party ticket from Fatehgrah Churrian and Dera Baba Nanak constituencies respectively.

Randwahas are well known and politically influential family of the area as Sukhjinder’s father late Santok Singh Randhawa had remained MLA for three terms.

Meanwhile, Chhotepur and Bhartiya Republican Party president Prakash Rao Ambedkar have decided to jointly contest the forthcoming Assembly election in the state. The leaders met in Jalandhar on Saturday to discuss the tie up in detail. Later, Rao and Chhotepur, in a joint statement, stated they would soon disclose the seat sharing of the front.