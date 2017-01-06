BJP will declare candidates this weekend, says praty president Vijay Kumar Sampla

BHARATIYA JANATA Party will declare the names of its candidates for the Assembly polls this weekend, said state BJP president Vijay Kumar Sampla, who was in Ludhiana on Thursday morning. Asked if it was too late to announce the candidates as other parties were busy campaigning, Sampla said, “In BJP, it is a tradition that candidates are announced once the poll dates are declared and hence we are doing the same even this time. Moreover, in our party, the whole party contests polls in any constituency rather than the candidate alone. So, we are ever ready for the polls.”

He said most BJP candidates were already active in their constituencies and just a formal announcement had to be made. Sampla was in Ludhiana in connection with the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra — a mass contact programme started by BJP from Hussainiwala to kick off the campaign in Punjab.

Yatra — which is passing though all the 23 Assembly seats that the BJP will be contesting – will conclude in Amritsar on January 8 in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“Last time, we won 12 of the 23 seats. But, this time, we will win all 23 seats. Modi wave is all over and people will vote for a repeat of our alliance,” Sampla said.