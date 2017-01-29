BJP warns dissidents in Punjab of disciplinary action

BJP on Sunday warned the dissidents in Punjab to either fall in line or face disciplinary action. Asserting that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party, Incharge Party affairs of Punjab BJP Prabhat Jha said “Those who think that they can create nuisance and get away with it are highly mistaken. Ours is a disciplined party. Anyone indulging in indiscipline will not remain in the party”.

After addressing a rally for Som Parkash Kainth, BJP-SAD candidate from Phagwara (reserve) assembly constituency, when his attention was drawn that a faction was continuously keeping away from Kainth’s campaign as well as his election rallies, Jha said he was keeping a vigilant eye on them.

Earlier, addressing the rally, while pointing to sullen elements, saying those who could betray their mother (party), could also betray their country.

A faction of BJP workers, supported by Union minister and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla, were keeping away from Kainth’s poll activities, including election rallies addressed by Union minister and party’s election incharge Narendra Singh Tomar, Prabhat Jha and others.

Sampla, who was opposed to allocation of party ticket to Kainth, had himself addressed two rallies for his bête noire but his group had kept away from them.

Calling upon electorates to vote for SAD-BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enthrone Parkash Singh Badal as CM for sixth time, Jha said salvation of Punjab lay in central and state governments being on same page.

Jha, a Rajya Sabha member, said that re-electing the SAD- BJP government was also necessary for checking smuggling on the border. He also attacked Congress terming it as ‘maa-beta’ party, and SP as a feuding ‘pita-puttar’ party. He accused AAP of doublespeak.