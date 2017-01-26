Punjab elections: Majithia finds voters angry with local SAD

Gurnam Singh (seated) tells Majithia he hasn’t got a blue card. (Source: Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Gurnam Singh (seated) tells Majithia he hasn’t got a blue card. (Source: Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Bikram Singh Majithia was visiting the home of Gurnam Singh of Bhangali Khurd village to condole the death of his brother. But they were soon discussing another subject. Gurnam has not been able to get a blue card with which he can claim subsidised wheat under the atta-dal scheme. Although the food & civil supplies department had gone out of its way and issued a school notebook with an official seal as a substitute for the card, Gurnam was still angry. He told Majithia, a minister and the SAD candidate from Majitha, that it was the SAD-affiliated sarpanch and village jathedar who prevented him from getting the official blue card. He told Majithia local leaders also failed to keep their promise of getting his youngest brother a job in the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee, although his family had always voted for SAD.

Bhangali Khurad is a village with 874 voters. Most of the homes had SAD flags. Now, Gurnam told Majithia, some families would vote for the Congress because of the attitude of village-level leaders. Part of the problem appears to be that there are two sets of village leaders. The sarpanch is Harpal Singh from the SC community, but a parallel power centre comprises two Jat Sikh leaders, both named Karaj Singh, one of them a former sarpanch.

At a rally Majithia addressed, the former sarpanch requested people not to show their anger against local SAD leaders. “Some of you are angry with me and the other Karaj. Let’s forget these differences and work to make Majithia win,” he said. The municipal councillor from Talwara, Amarpal Singh, too told the crowd they shouldn’t harm Majithia’s prospects just because they are angry with local leaders. Sarpanch Harpal did not speak.

Majithia’s rivals are Himmat Singh Shergill of AAP and the Congress’s Sukhjinder Singh Lali Majithia. Shergill’s campaign team has been staging plays on drug addiction. Minister Majithia, however, dismissed both the drugs-related campaign against him and the anger against the local SAD leadership. “I am not answerable to everyday mudslinging. Let them create the perception. The court of law has made Arvind Kejriwal an accused for such allegations [in a defamation case],” the minister said. About resentment against local leaders, he said, “Is there no resentment in the Congress or AAP? It happens in a democracy. It is part of politics. We will get over it.”

Akali workers, however, told The Indian Express that because of the resentment against local SAD leaders, the Congress’s Lali Majithia would give a tough fight to minister Majithia. The current Congress candidate, who was an independent in 2012, had finished second to the minister. “I have been fighting against Bikram Singh Majithia for more than a decade now. People know I am formidable against Bikram Singh Majithia,” Lali Majithia said. “There is wave against him in villages and the Congress is their only hope. Drug smuggling and false police cases have caused people pain and they want to teach Bikram Singh Majithia a lesson.”

The Indian Express met one family who allege that a false case was foisted on one of its members. Sandeep Singh, who owned a wheat harvesting machine, reportedly had an argument with a local SAD leader. His family alleged that the leader, out of revenge, got police to implicate Sandeep Singh in a false case under the Arms Act. Sandeep Singh committed suicide in 2015. Lali Majithia, who stresses the Congress’s promises of jobs, farm loan waiver and welfare schemes for the poor, said he was not worried about a division of opposition votes between himself and AAP’s Shergill.

“People will not waste their vote because they know I am in a position to defeat Majithia. Also, it is the Congress that is going to form the government, not AAP.” Also in the fray in Majitha are two namesakes of the Congress candidate and one of the AAP candidate. Majithia, the minister, denied that he had any role in putting up these namesakes. “It is a democracy. Anybody can contest,” he said.