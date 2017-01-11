Bibi Jagir Kaur knocks HC door seeking suspension of her conviction

Buoyed by the recent Supreme Court judgement suspending sentence of senior SAD leader Sucha Singh Langah, Bibi Jagir Kaur, has sought suspension of her conviction till the pendency of the main appeal before the High Court submitting that on account of her conviction she won’t be competent to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls, as she has been convicted for

five years.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Kaur was sentgenced to five years in jail on March 30, 2012, for conspiring in forcible abduction and wrongful confinement of her married daughter who was later killed in 2000. She is out on bail since November 2012 but her appeal against the special CBI court’s sentence is still pending in the High Court.

The Supreme Court had on January 5 had suspended former Punjab cabinet minister Langah’s conviction in a disproportionate assets case thereby paving the way for him to contest the Assembly elections scheduled February 4.

Appearing form the Bholath constituency, Kaur along with senior advocate Jasjit Singh Bedi on Tuesday submitted Supreme Court’s judgment granting relief to Langah before the division bench headed by Justice SS Saron. Bedi has contended that when the Supreme Court has suspended Langah’s conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Bholath MLA has been convicted under Sections of the IPC which are much milder and thus she should also be

granted relief.

Former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Kaur has submitted that she is a victim of circumstances and has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered by the CBI on October 3, 2010, at New Delhi for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing miscarriage without woman’s consent, criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence.

The petitioner has submitted that she is constrained to approach the High Court, “On account of impending election in Punjab in 2017 wherein the applicant/appellant being a senior leader of a party is likely to campaign across length and breadth of the state and is likely to seek another opportunity to serve the Bholath constituency which she has serviced earlier on three

occasions.”

However, the division bench headed by Justice SS Saron on Tuesday transferred the case to be heard on Wednesday by the division bench headed by Justice AK Mittal, which has partly heard the matter earlier.