Bhagwant Mann alleges distribution of drugs at Amarinder Singh’s rally, Congress calls it ‘frustration’

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann. (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwat Mann. (File Photo)

Allegations and counter-allegations have been levelled by AAP and Congress over PPCC president Captain Amarinder Singh’s Sunday rally at Lambi. While Aam Aadmi Party blamed the Captain for distributing drugs at the rally, alleging that he transported people from outside to make up the numbers, Punjab Congress, however, lashed out at AAP leader Bhagwant Mann for his allegations against Amarinder, saying he was an alcoholic, who is perpetually talking out of his head and even making a fool of himself at public forums after getting drunk.

Bhagwant Mann, the AAP campaign committee chairman, said the video of people consuming Bhuki at the rally has gone viral on social media and that Amarinder and the Badal family were responsible for bringing drugs to Punjab. Mann also said that on one hand, the Captain was making a promise to smash the drug mafia, while on the other, he was himself encouraging drugs to gather crowd. He also said that even popular singers like Babbu Mann and Rupinder Mann were made to perform to draw crowds. Mann further alleged that Amarinder had cancelled his second rally after he found that only a few people had turned up. He said the Captain would be defeated from Patiala and Lambi and he would be free to go to London, Lahore or Dubai for the rest of his life.

Senior PPCC leaders Manpreet Badal and Gurpreet Singh Kangar said, “Mann needs to get his head examined.” An alcoholic, he does not know what he says as he is constantly under the influence and that leaders like Mann should be thrown out of the political arena. The AAP leader had obviously lost his head after seeing the tremendous response from the people of Lambi to Amarinder, said the PPCC leaders, adding that the voters would teach the likes of Mann the lesson of their life.