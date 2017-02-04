Beant Singh’s assassin extends support to SAD from jail

Two days after the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) made an issue out of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s stay at the house of ex-chief of Khalistan Commando Force in Moga, it got support from Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convicted assassin of former CM Beant Singh currently lodged in Patiala jail. In an appeal to voters posted by his sister Kamaldeep Kaur on her Facebook, Rajoana asked the Sikhs to give their verdict against Congress and AAP alike and in favour of SAD that had an honourable past and had made many sacrifices for the “panth.”

Rajoana was sentenced to death by a special CBI court and his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012. Radicals in Punjab had hit the streets to protest against his hanging. On March 28, 2012, the Union Home Ministry stayed the execution following clemency appeals filed by the SGPC.

In his appeal, written in Punjabi, Rajoana has reminded Sikhs that it was Congress which had ordered Operation Blue Star on Golden Temple complex to flush out terrorists and that the party was responsible for 1984 riots.

He has said certain people responsible for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib had angered Sikhs and subsequently got together in AAP. “The party is now playing with the sentiments of our youth to usurp power in Punjab.”

Rajoana said in his appeal that he had decided to stay away from the Punjab elections, but was forced to take sides after considering the scenario in the state.

Surprisingly, the intelligence wing of Punjab Police under the SAD-BJP government had been keeping under scanner the bank accounts of Rajoana’s sister, who made over Rs 1 crore by way of donations from radicals and various other organisations ever since the death sentence.