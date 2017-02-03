Battle for Patiala reaches feverish pitch on last day as fight narrows down to Congress vs AAP

AAP supporters made sure that the procession passed in front of the Moti Bagh palace residence of Capt Amarinder Singh and threw pamphlets and favourable news clippings in the air AAP supporters made sure that the procession passed in front of the Moti Bagh palace residence of Capt Amarinder Singh and threw pamphlets and favourable news clippings in the air

On the last day of campaign for the Punjab assembly elections, the ertswhile royal city of Patiala saw a massive show of strength by all political parties even as it became clear that the fight had narrowed down to a sharp contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and former Chief of Army Staff, General JJ Singh (retd) and the AAP candidate, Dr Balbir Singh, were among the first to hold their road shows through the city with a large number of supporters in toe. Congress candidate, Capt Amarinder Singh, who was in the city till early morning, held confabulations with his supporters for a last minute push and left for Kotkapura and Lambi where he had to participate in public meetings leaving his wife, Preneet Kaur, to hold the fort.

While the Congress supporters also went around the city in groups and flag waving Congress supporters could be seen throughout the city, it was the AAP rally which created the maximum buzz in town. Starting from the PRTC headquarters in the city, with music systems blaring songs eulogising Arvind Kejriwal, Dr Balbir Singh’s modest cavalcade assumed a much bigger shape as hundreds of supports joined him in his march through the city. Refraining from making any speeches, he went around waiving at the by-standers and shaking hands with people in the crowd. Later, he was also joined by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the procession.

Vinay Vadrana, a city resident and AAP supporter, said that for the first time the Patiala royal family was getting a credible fight for the assembly seat and that there was tremendous support for the party. Sadha Singh and Ranjeet Singh, both watching the AAP procession by the road said that it was clear that the AAP supporters had come voluntarily and did not consist of daily wagers brought on hire. “For 70 years we have been on the receiving end. Earlier Rani (Preneet Kaur) was defeated in Lok Sabha polls and this time Raja will be defeated,” said Sadha Singh.

AAP supporters made sure that the procession passed in front of the Moti Bagh palace residence of Capt Amarinder Singh and threw pamphlets and favourable news clippings in the air leaving behind a mess on the road even as Congress supporters watched them.

On the other side of the town, standing in a mini-truck, General JJ Singh also took out an impressive road show which went through the heart of the city. With his wife Anupama Singh, by his side, the former Army Chief alternatively raised the slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hind as he took the mic and sought votes in his favour. “Sewa karan da mauka deyo (Give me a chance to serve you) he said as his procession inched its way through the walled city. The absence of Capt Amarinder Singh from the constituency was also emphasised and promises were made that he would look after the constituency much better.

However, residents watching his cavalcade go through were sceptical about the General’s chances of winning. “Capt will win Patiala for sure but I do not think that he will be able to form the government,” said Anil at Hari Krishna Medical Hall. Another by-stander watching the Akali procession, Jagjit, said that even though AAP will give tough fight to the Congress, ultimately Capt Amarinder will be able to win the seat.

As the day wind to a close and the deadline of 5 pm for the campaign to end approached, the canvassing reached a feverish pitch with groups of youngsters waving Congress flags moving around the city while on the outskirts AAP supporters took out a road show with dozens of tractors. General JJ Singh’s march also continued on a stately pace with the music system blaring “Assi Jittange zaroor, jang jaari rakheyo” (We will surely win, keep fighting the battle).

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd