Battle between businessman & martyr’s grandson 

Pulling off a surprise victory from Ludhiana in 2014 Lok Sabha polls after being sent in as a replacement for Manish Tewari, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, 41, grandson of slain former Punjab CM Beant Singh who is credited with flushing out militancy from Punjab, is now set to contest against deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad. In an interview with Divya Goyal, Bittu speaks about what he calls the ‘biggest battle’ of his political career.

You will be taking on the two most talked about personalities in Punjab elections. Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, MLA from Jalalabad and popular face Bhagwant Mann from AAP. Where do you see yourself in this contest?

The people of Jalalabad are waiting to get rid of Sukhbir Badal. He has not only destroyed Jalalabad in ten years but entire Punjab as well. People of Jalalabad have already decided to throw him out this time and Captain Amarinder Singh is whom they want as CM now. I will be going there not as an outsider but a clean politician whom people want there to bring the change. As far as Mann is concerned, he is a good orator and a popular comedian but that is not enough to run a government.

So, who is your main competitor in this fight — Sukhbir Badal or Bhagwant Mann?

It is going to be a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vs Congress fight in Jalalabad. Sukhbir Badal is my main competitor but I do not believe in being overconfident and thus in no case I am going to take Bhagwant Mann lightly. Mann, too, is an elected representative of people and appeals to masses. But Mann alone cannot make or run government. He is unfit to be Jalalabad MLA.

Are you saying that there is no AAP factor in Jalalabad?

Yes. As a party, AAP has a long way to go. It is going to be a SAD vs Congress contest. One popular face (Mann) is not what people’s votes will be based on. These are not MP elections that Mann can pull off easily based on his popularity. No doubt Mann is a crowd puller and excellent artist but not my main competitor. It is Sukhbir vs Bittu battle.

Is it your grandfather’s (former CM late Beant Singh) legacy that worked for you?

I have been the chosen one whom the party high command has trusted for this crucial contest and certainly my grandfather’s legacy has always worked in my favour. I have always treasured it. But then my political career has been clean, I have worked at grassroots level on many issues and not taken my legacy for granted. Mann and Sukhbir have not worked on issues such as drug menace the way I have.

What would be your major issues against Sukhbir Badal in Jalalabad?

I do not think there can be bigger issue than disrespect of our religion. Sri Guru Granth Sahib was desecrated and not a single person has been arrested. Sikhism is what stands the most supreme for us all. Then drugs and family businesses of Badals which they have created looting Punjab will be focus of my campaign. It will now be a contest between a profit making business family who looted Punjab to make their own Sukhvillas vs grandson of a martyr who laid his life for Punjab.

You were called a ‘parachute’ candidate in Ludhiana in 2014 but won. Is Jalalabad going to be that easy?

No, it is not going to be easy as whatever it maybe Sukhbir Badal is a deputy CM. He ran the government for ten years. I was underestimated in Ludhiana but people chose me. This time too people know that Congress is the only option to get rid of Badals and they will choose me.

Are you against candidature of former union minister Manish Tewari from Ludhiana (East)?

It is call of high command. I have nothing to do with Tewari. I too was never asked before being fielded from Jalalabad. I was only ordered. It is not about our choices but that of Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi.

The campaigning window is too small. Voting is less than 20 days away. How will you cover campaigning in a new seat?

I don’t have to do much as people have already chosen Captain as their CM. I will also dedicate two days for Ludhiana candidates. I have enough time for my seat. Big decisions certainly take time.

Won’t this be an injustice to the people of Ludhiana who chose you as MP?

In fact, the people of Ludhiana are proud that their MP has been chosen to contest against Badals.