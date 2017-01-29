Bathinda: 10,529 liquor boxes seized

The seized liquor boxes at a godown in Bathinda on Saturday. Express The seized liquor boxes at a godown in Bathinda on Saturday. Express

IN a major haul, 10,529 liquor boxes were seized from two abandoned godowns located on the Bathinda-Dabwali Road. While 5,980 boxes were recovered from one godown, 4,549 were seized from the other. Out of the total boxes, some stock was from Punjab and the rest from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Watch what else is making news:

V P Singh, assistant excise and taxation commissioner, Bathinda, said: “It was a joint raid by the district administration and the excise and taxation department. We have sealed both the unauthorised godowns. An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under Punjab Excise and Taxation Act.”

The department is yet to ascertain the owner of the two godowns. However, sources said the godowns allegedly belonged to liquor contractors Amarjeet Mehta and Jaswinder Jugnu. The department said the stock was unauthorised and they were checking the details to find the persons behind this stock. Out of the total stock, 5,355 boxes were of Punjab medium liquor, 1,306 of IMFL and 3,480 of beer.