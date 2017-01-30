Banking on family legacy, six sons of sitting and former MLAs make Doaba debut

At least six seats in Doaba are witnessing contests between the sons of sitting and former MLAs, all first-time candidates, and seeking votes in the name of their families. Doaba has four districts – Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr – with 23 Assembly constituencies, including 8 reserved. In Jalandhar alone, four sons are in the poll fray, including three from Congress and one of BJP.

In Jalandhar North, Bawa Henry (37), the son of former two-time Congress MLA and minister Avtar Henry, is contesting the election as the father could not get ticket following the cancellation of his vote due to his dual citizenship. Congress first gave the ticket to Tejinder Bittu, then to former MLA Raj Kumar Gupta, before surrendering it to Henry’s son.

In Jalandhar West (Reserved), Mahinder Bhagat (59), the son of sitting BJP MLA and minister Bhagat Chuni Lal, is contesting despite opposition to his candidature from BJP state president Vijay Sampla.

In Kartarpur and Phillaur constituencies (both reserved), the Congress candidates are the sons of two former ministers who are also brothers — MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and Chaudhary Jagjit Singh.

In Phillaur, Congress earlier gave the ticket to Santokh Singh’s wife Karamjit Kaur but later, cancelled it and gave the nomination to her son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary (39), former Punjab Youth Congress president.

In Kartarpur, Surinder Chaudhary (60), son of Jagjit Chaudhary, is the Congress candidate.

In Nawanshahr district, Congress has fielded Angad Saini (26), among the the youngest candidates in this election, and the son of sitting Congress MLA, Guriqbal Kaur Babli, who had also applied for the ticket but had indicated that her son should be considered because of her indifferent health.

Angad’s father Parkash Singh Saini was an MLA of Nawanshahr during Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure as CM from 2002 to 2007 and grandfather Dilbagh Singh was a six time-MLA from the same seat. Angad became general secretary of Nawanshahr district’s Youth Congress wing in 2008 when he was 18. After the death of his father in 2010, his mother contested the 2012 Assembly election and won from here.

In Bholath constituency of Kapurthala district, son-in-law Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh (41) got the SAD ticket against sitting SAD MLA and former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who could not contest this time because of a pending court case pertaining to the stay on her conviction in the death case of her elder daughter. Bibi wanted the ticket for her daughter and wife of Bhupinder Singh but party preferred her son-in-law.