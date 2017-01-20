Bajwa opposes two tickets clinched by Amarinder aides

Former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa. Former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa.

Former Punjab Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa said Thursday the party had given two tickets to “wrong choices.” Coming out openly against the candidature of former SAD MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, fielded from Amritsar (South) and Punjabi singer-turned-politician Satwinder Kaur Bitti from Sahnewal, Bajwa said the party could have chosen better candidates.

Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh had pushed for the candidature of the duo. In the process, Bajwa’s aides Jasbir Singh Dimpa from Amritsar and Paramjit Singh Ghwaddi from Sahnewal were ignored.

“Bolaria is a bad choice. He was considered a land shark in Amritsar and was an aide of Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Dimpa, whose father was a dyed-in-wool Congressman, was not a bad choice. He would have won the seat,” said Bajwa.

On Bitti, Bajwa said he was shocked at her nomination as there was a controversial video about her that was sent to the high command also.