Punjab Elections 2017: Bains brothers to ‘welcome Chautala’, AAP to stay away

Challenging the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Abhay Chautala to dig the SYL canal, the Bains brothers Tuesday announced to hold a ‘Lalkar Rally’ at Patiala’s Kapuri village Thursday to ‘welcome Chautala’.

“The rally will be held at the same spot where Abhay Chautala has claimed that he will dig the SYL canal in Kapuri. Thousands of workers of LIP will be there to welcome Chautala. Let us see how they do it,” said MLA Simarjit Bains while speaking to The Indian Express. Bains said that ‘SYL was an issue for all politicians and parties till elections were not held but now none is coming out to speak against Chautalas’.

“All other parties including Congress and SAD-BJP claimed that they will fight for Punjab’s water. However, all of them were ‘barsaati mendak’ (seasonal frogs) who have now gone into hiding. Bains brothers cannot keep quiet wherever there is injustice and we will be there at Kapuri to welcome Chautala. We will reach there and wait for them to dig the SYL canal,” said Bains.