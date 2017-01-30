Baffled Sukhbir Sinngh Badal calling NRIs, Punjabis as terrorists: AAP

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh. AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh.

A day after a row was triggered over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal staying at a militant’s house, Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was “baffled” over the imminent defeat of his party in the upcoming polls and was making “imaginary allegations” against people and terming them terrorists. AAP national secretary Sanjay Singh slammed Sukhbir and said he had no answers to the questions the people of the state and NRIs ask him about development, drug and sand mining mafia and rampant corruption during the ten years of SAD-BJP rule.

Singh, who is also the party in-charge of Punjab, said Sukhbir had found an easy escape route by terming everybody who questions him a terrorist, supporter of radicals and anti-national.

He said Sukhbir was making “false, motivated and imaginary” allegations against party leaders, NRIs and people of Punjab, and calling them terrorists. He said the Deputy Chief Minister did not seem to be in his senses by blaming Kejriwal for staying at a home owned by an ultra.

He denied the allegations and said in the same house Moga SHO Surinder Pal Singh and a Joint Commissioner were already staying. He asked if the officials were terrorists. “The house is in the name of Karanjit Kaur, wife of Gurinder Singh who is a citizen of UK,” he said.

He claimed that Gurinder was falsely booked in a case when he was not in India and was later acquitted by the court.He said Kejriwal had stayed in the house at the request of NRI Tarsem Singh who had came to Punjab for campaigning for AAP.

He said the minute to minute programme of Kejriwal, including his night stay, were sent to Punjab police and intelligence beforehand which is the set procedure for visit of a chief minister.

He said if there was anything objectionable it was the police’s responsibility to inform Kejriwal.

He asked Sukhbir if and a Joint Commissioner-level officer who were already staying in the house were terrorists.He claimed that Sukhbir had earlier blamed that Kejriwal had met R P Singh head of Akhand Kirtani Jatha who the SAD leader had earlier termed a terrorist.

The AAP leader blamed the Badal family for allegedly ruining Punjab and said they will get befitting reply on February 4. He said people would not forgive Badals for their misdeeds in which Congress was also shareholder.