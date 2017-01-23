At a standstill: Zirakpur residents want things — and traffic — to move faster

Traffic chaos under the Zirakpur Flyover on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh Traffic chaos under the Zirakpur Flyover on Sunday. Kamleshwar Singh

WHEN RESIDENTS of Zirakpur vote for the Assembly elections on February 4, one of the important issues on their minds will be to select a candidate who can bring them relief from unending traffic jams in the area.

Zirakpur, which is a hub of business activities, connects Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. Several new hotels have come up in the area. However, huge traffic jams cause inconvenience to commuters.

According to residents and businessmen in the area, the problem of traffic jams in the area is one of the main issues which are crying for attention. Many believe lack of parking space triggers traffic jams as mostly cars are parked on the roadside.

“We witness traffic jams because there is no regulation of auto drivers. Any auto driver can come and wait for passengers anywhere on the road. Policemen hardly do anything to solve this problem. They (policemen) usually come when they receive a complaint,” says Sandeep Gambir, a local resident who owns a garment shop. “There is no space for an auto stand and even no parking area for the cars which then lead to a massive traffic jam.”

The situation gets so bad on many occasions during the day that people can’t cross from one side of the road to another.

Zirakpur falls under Dera Bassi constituency. Incumbent MLA N K Sharma is again contesting from the SAD-BJP alliance. The Congress has fielded Deepinder Singh Dhillon while Sarabjit Kaur is the AAP candidate.

Locals say that most of the traffic jams are witnessed on Patiala Chowk from where a huge number of people pass through on a daily basis.

“The road was widened by the government recently. But it didn’t help much,” says Raj Kumar, another resident. “There is a footpath, but the shopkeepers usually occupy that space by keeping their stuff. Then the public has to walk on the main road. Government should look for some space where public can park their cars so that this problem is eased out.”

In the last few years, according to the locals, many new roads have come up in the area. However, Gurdeep Singh, a businessman, alleges that the condition of the roads at several places is very poor.

“Traffic is the main issue. People here are facing other problems as well. Sweepers never come to clean the area on a daily basis,” says Gurbaksh Singh, another resident who is a government employee. “There is no doubt that developmental work has been done in the area. But much more was expected from the present government.”