Arvind Kejriwal storms Captain Amarinder Singh bastion of Patiala with huge road show

On a day when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi announced Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief ministerial candidate of the party in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief stormed Amarinder’s bastion of Patiala (Urban) by putting up an impressive road show despite the rain. Starting from the bus station, the road show with Kejriwal atop an open vehicle, accompanied by party MP Bhagwant Mann and Patiala candidate Dr Balbir Singh, painted the town in party’s colour as countless flags, buntings and AAP’s signature caps and bunches of brooms were seen on the road. The road show passed through old city market area in over three hours before culminating near Sheran Wala Gate.

The winter rain, experienced for over half-an-hour, failed to dampen the spirits of an enthusiastic crowd, with several of them reaching Patiala from different parts of the districts and other places like Bhawanigarh and even Mansa. Kejriwal had to take shelter under an umbrella atop his vehicle that moved slowly amidst shouts of a slogan, “Pehlan Rani Haari Hai, Hun Raje di Vaari Hai (First it was the queen (Preneet Kaur) who lost, it’s the turn of the King (Amarinder) now.”

As the road show passed through the market area, people were seen showering rose and marigold petals on the Delhi Chief Minister, offering him garlands of currency notes, flowers, bouquets, phulkari items, presenting him with pictures of martyr Bhagat Singh and Golden Temple, Amritsar. Many shopkeepers and residents from internal colonies were seen making videos and clicking pictures of the leader with the cellphone cameras. Several were seen rushing towards him to shake his hand. A few children even took his autographs.

A number of students bunked their colleges to have a glimpse of Kejriwal. Shivam, a graduation student from local MM Modi College, was among them who shouted, “We came to see him.” On whether the students in his group were registered voters, Shivam said, “We all have votes. We will vote for Kejriwal.” The road show also encountered Congress supporters and Shiv Sainiks showing him black flags. At a point, Congress supporters were seen holding black flags and placards asking ‘Haryanavi Kejriwal” to go back.

He blew flying kisses to Amarinder’s supporters, who had put up a stall en route Kejriwal’s road show. Amarinder’s supporters were dancing to the tunes of “Chahunda hai Punjab,Captain di Sarkar” song after seeing Kejriwal’s convoy approaching them. “Kejriwal is a fraud. We all know what he has done to Delhi. Capt Amarinder is a tall leader. He can only steer Punjab through this crisis,” said Ramanjit Singh, an Amarinder supporter.

“The massive response to the road show in Captain sahib’s pocket borough is proof enough that he is losing from Lambi as well as Patiala. He will lose with a huge margin,” Kejriwal told the Indian Express. At the starting point from where Kejriwal started after garlanding the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a stampede like situation was witnessed. The participants jostled for space to be a part of the road show as their slippers were left behind on the road. As soon as Kejriwal arrived, commuters, waiting for buses to their destinations, too gathered at the spot to have a glimpse of him. During the over three-hour road show, Kejriwal had a glass of citrus juice.