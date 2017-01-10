Assume Arvind Kejriwal is your chief minister: Manish Sisodia to Punjab voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Dropping a hint that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal may be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Delhi’s Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told voters of the state to cast their vote “assuming Kejriwal is your chief minister’. Addressing a rally in Mohali, Sisodia said, “Your vote should be in the name of Kejriwal. Assume he is your CM candidate and vote for him.”

The statement triggered speculations in political circle as whether Kejriwal is planning to shift to Punjab, quitting Delhi once again. The Aam Aadmi Party, which won four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was seen as a major alternative force to Congress and Akali Dal for the voters.

Reacting to Sisodia’s comment, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said that this proves that the party doesn’t trust Punjabis. “By asking people to vote for Kejriwal as Punjab CM, Manish Sisodia has exposed their plan; proves it doesn’t trust Punjabis,” said Badal.

Kejriwal had, earlier, ruled out contesting elections from Punjab. In an interesting Twitter war with Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal had asked him if is he is looking for a safe seat. To this Singh dared Kejriwal to contest against him. But Kejriwal stepped back.

The Assembly elections for 117 seats will be held in single phase on February 4. The results of the elections will be announced on 11 March.

