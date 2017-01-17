Arvind Kejriwal promises ‘drug-free’ Punjab; 80% reservation for Punjabis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to make Punjab a “drug-free state” if his party was voted to power, saying around 40 lakh youth in the state were drug addicts and in dire need of treatment. (Source: PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to make Punjab a “drug-free state” if his party was voted to power, saying around 40 lakh youth in the state were drug addicts and in dire need of treatment. (Source: PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to make Punjab a “drug-free state” if his party was voted to power, saying around 40 lakh youth in the state were drug addicts and in dire need of treatment. “If the AAP is voted to power, we will bring specialist doctors from abroad for their (drug addicts’) treatment,” he said while addressing a poll rally here.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor claimed that “around 40 lakh youth in Punjab were drug addicts and in dire need of treatment at de-addiction centres”. Promising jobs to 25 lakh unemployed youth of Punjab if AAP formed the next government, he promised “80 per cent reservation for Punjabis in the employment in all new industry” to be set up during AAP government’s tenure.

Kejriwal also assured to open ‘mohalla clinics’ in villages and cities of Punjab on the pattern of Delhi. Accusing both the ruling Akali Dal and the main opposition Congress of playing “friendly match” by fielding “weak candidates against each other’s senior leaders”, Kejriwal said this time AAP has spoiled their game. At another rally at Ropar, Kejriwal said people of Punjab should not miss this opportunity of bringing a change and assured AAP will give an honest government. He said the people of Punjab have to decide which kind of government they want for themselves.

“We are running an incomplete government in Delhi, give us opportunity to run a full government and see the difference of governance,” Kejriwal said in Ropar. He said that they would overhaul the entire education and health system and a mini PGI would be opened in Ropar. Kejriwal also assured that government schools would be made better than private schools.

Kejriwal claimed that farmers in Punjab were most neglected lot and SAD-BJP government had allegedly pushed them to margin. He said that AAP, if voted to power, would not only waive off the loans but also make farmers self-reliant.

Kejriwal alleged that same is the fate of Dalits “who were threatened and tortured and live under fear.” He promised justice to all sections.