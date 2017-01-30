Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Election Commission for FIR against Congress, BJP leader

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal brought forth media reports from Punjab and Goa to the EC’s notice which claimed that Congress and BJP leaders too had asked the voters to accept bribe money but vote for them. (Source: PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal brought forth media reports from Punjab and Goa to the EC’s notice which claimed that Congress and BJP leaders too had asked the voters to accept bribe money but vote for them. (Source: PTI)

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday registered his protest with the Election Commission (EC) for its order to the Goa government to lodge an FIR against him and “sparing” the Congress and BJP leaders who, he alleged, had made similar comments for which he was “being targeted”. In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Delhi Chief Minister wrote that the EC had shown such an “urgency and energy” in his case that even the 2016 order of a Delhi court, wherein it had dismissed a plea for an FIR in a similar case, was ignored.

Watch What Else is Making News



He also brought media reports from Punjab and Goa to the EC’s notice which claimed that Congress and BJP leaders too had asked the voters to accept bribe money but vote for them. Kejriwal claimed in the letter that only yesterday (January 29), Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, during an election meeting in Lambi, told the voters to accept money.

“He (Amarinder) told the people to take money if anybody offers it to them but vote for the Congress,” he wrote.

In another case, the AAP leader alleged that BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is also a former Goa chief minister, said at election meetings that some parties were offering up to Rs 500 to come to their poll meetings and that they had no objection to it, but the voters should press the ‘lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol) button at the time of exercising their franchise.

Kejriwal appealed to the EC for lodging FIRs against the leaders of the Congress and BJP with the “same urgency and energy” which he said was shown in his case. He hoped that the EC will soon seek the PMO’s permission for lodging FIRs against these leaders.