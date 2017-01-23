Arun Jaitley’s demonetisation pitch finds few takers

Finance minister Arun Jaitley Finance minister Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has just left a resort after addressing a meeting in Paniar village in Dinanagar constituency Sunday. As he watches the motorcade leave, Vijay Kumar, who runs a grocery shop, narrates a short story about demonetisation.

“I read a news report the other day. A man waited in a bank queue for hours and when his turn came he was given only Rs 2,000 against his requirement of Rs 10,000. He took the cash, waved towards others waiting in queue, made a thumbs up gesture and said “Friends, today we are standing in queues. We cannot get our own money. We are at the mercy of the government. Soon, we will again stand in queues. Those queues will be to vote and then we can have our way.”

Watch what else is in the news

Vijay, a voter in BJP candidate B D Dhuppar’s constituency where Jaitley addressed a party meeting invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability “to take tough decisions and implement them,” said this was just one example of people’s resentment against the move.

Jaitley who began his poll campaign in Punjab by targeting Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh raising the ‘Swiss bank account’ issue in Sujanpur assembly segment also appears to be on a mission to justify the demonetisation drive to party workers.

At a meeting of party workers in Pathankot late Friday evening, Jaitley devoted 10 of his 28-minute speech to demonestisation. In the remaining time, he talks about surgical strikes, the “diminishing appeal” of Congress across the country, the development carried out by the SAD-BJP government, their strong alliance which ensures communal harmony in Punjab, and the BJP with a strong leader like Modi taking centrestage.

In a triangular contest where the anti-incumbent sentiment against SAD is sure to hit BJP as well, Jaitley’s demonetisation pitch appears aimed at boosting the party’s morale. In towns across the state where people say the cash situation has started to improve, ATM shutters at several places continue to be down.

In Qadian, where senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s brother Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is pitted against Sewa Singh Sekhwan of SAD, there is a long queue outside an SBI ATM in the afternoon. Some lash out at demonetisation, others call it visionary.

“I have to buy a cattle and need money for that. I am coming to the bank for past many days regularly to get the cash to make payment for that. This is torturous to come here, stand in queues and eventually you get much lesser than you can get as per the limit fixed by the government,” says Kashmir Singh of Zafarwal village in Gurdaspur district who has come to withdraw money from a bank in Dhariwal. His passbook shows eight transactions, four withdrawals each of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000, between December 23 and January 13, last three transactions done on three days in a row.

At the same bank, Kulwant Kaur, a retired Auxillary Nurse Midwife living in Dhariwal, is angry at not being able to get her pension of Rs 15,000 withdrawn in one go. “From January 1 to today (January 20), I have been able to withdraw only Rs 10,000. And it took four visits,” she said.

“I needed medicine. I could not get cash from bank. I gave a cheque to someone and got cash from him. The queues outside banks start at as early as 6 am. Those responsible to cause inconvenience to the people are definitely going to pay the price in polls,” said Samuel Masih, a shopkeeper in Moolianwal village in Batala Assembly constituency where Punjab AAP convenor Gurpreet Singh Waraich is locked in a triangular contest with SAD’s Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and Congress’ Ashwani Sekhri.

Dukh katange te sukh aayega (No pain, no gain),” said Surjit Singh of Chaudharpur village, praising the demonetisation move. In Doaba, standing in a queue outside an ATM in Nawanshahr, ex-Naik Balwant Singh is all praise for Modi, and demonetisation.

“This has helped tame terrorism. As an ex-soldier, I hail Modi for this. This has boosted the morale of defence forces,” said Balwant Singh, who served with Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and suffered a disability during that time. “I am not a fan of Akali Dal, but will support BJP and in the process its ally SAD may be benefitted,” said Balwant.

Jaitley tells the gathering in Pathankot that demonetisation decision was both tough to take and implement. “10 to 20 years from now, when history will be written, this phase would be mentioned as phase of transformation in the country,” Jaitley says.