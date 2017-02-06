Around 6 per cent down, Kharar records highest dip in female voting percentage

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

THE VOTING percentage of male and female voters witnessed a decreasing trend in the Punjab Assembly elections which were held on February 4. The overall percentage of female voters has come down by around 5 per cent while there is an around 6 per cent decrease in average of male voters in all the three constituencies in the district. Kharar constituency recorded the highest decrease in the female voting average as compared to the last Assembly elections held in 2012.

This time two third gender voters also exercised their franchise and which comprised 9.09 per cent of the total vote share of the third gender voters.

According to the data released by the Election Commission, there were a total of 2,20,994 votes in Kharar constituency which included 1,17,052 male voters and 1,03, 938 female voters. Out of the total male voters, 85,887 cast their votes while out of the total female voters, 73,524 exercised their franchise. The male voting percentage in the constituency was 73.38 per cent while female voting percentage was 70.74 per cent.

While in the 2012 Assembly elections, the total male voting percentage was 77.05 per cent, the female voting percentage was 77.16 per cent. This time there is a dip of around 4 per cent in the male voting average and a decrease of around 6 per cent in the female voting percent. The Kharar constituency recorded the highest decrease in the female voting percentage.

In Dera Bassi, there were a total of 2,38,560 voters in the constituency which included 1,25,545 male voters and 1,13,006 female voters. A total of 94,725 male voters voted on Saturday while 83,192 female voters exercised their franchise. The male voting percentage was 75.45 per cent while female voting percentage was 73.62 per cent.

There is an around 4 per cent dip in the male voting average while around 5.5 per cent decrease in the female voting percentage as compared to the last Assembly elections which recorded 79.8 per cent male voting average and 79.4 per cent female voting average.

The Mohali constituency which recorded the lowest voting percentage in the elections among the three constituencies has recorded around 3 per cent dip in the female voting percentage while around 4.5 per cent decrease was recorded in the male voting percentage. The constituency has a total of 2,08,971 votes which included 1,09,779 male voters and 99,183 female voters. The constituency recorded 66.69 per cent male voting and 66.06 female voting.

All the three constituencies also have a total of 22 third gender voters. While Mohali and Dera Bassi each have nine third gender voters, Kharar has four. But only two third gender voters cast their votes. Both the votes were cast in the Dera Bassi constituency.