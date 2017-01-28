Anti-drugs campaigner says detained by cops on his way to meet PM Modi

Mukhtiar (third from left in front row) at the DSP office Friday. Mukhtiar (third from left in front row) at the DSP office Friday.

The police Friday allegedly detained Mukhtiar Singh, who runs organisation Kafan Bol Peya and had announced to visit Jalandhar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally to submit a memorandum about the death of his son due to drug addiction last year. The Tarn Taran police said he was not detained but was only called to brief about his concerns.

Watch what else is making news:

Singh, who hails from Patti in Tarn Taran district, alleged he had earlier handed over a memorandum for Modi, written on the shroud of his son Manjit Singh, to the Punjab police to send it to the PMO last year. Memorandum, however, allegedly couldn’t reach PM office. Singh wanted to meet PM to submit another copy of memorandum during his rally in Jalandhar Friday.

“I had submitted a memorandum written on my son’s shroud on the day he died of drug addiction on March 26 last year. I gave it to DSP office Patti after they assured me it would be sent to the PMO. But later, an RTI query informed me it was sent to office of Director General of Police (Intelligence) instead of the PMO.”

He said, “So I decided to meet PM to submit a copy in person and also wrote a letter to Jalandhar administration for the same. I was ready to leave for Jalandhar Friday morning when three constables came to my house and took me to DSP office. The DSP didn’t allow me to come out of office, where I was confined with five other activists. They released me at 3:30 pm. PM had left Jalandhar by then.”

“Now, it has been exposed that the Punjab police also want to shelter drug smugglers. This was the only reason they first did not send my memorandum to the PM and now they stopped me from visiting him,” alleged Mukhtiar. Patti DSP Ashwani Kumar said, “He was not detained. He was invited for talks about the letter he wrote to the Jalandhar administration. He suspected his memorandum submitted last year could not reach the PM.

So I advised him to send an email and he agreed. He spent around one-anda-half hours in my office.” Earlier, the Election Commission had declined Mukhtiar Singh permission for campaigning against drug addiction till model code of conduct was in place for Assembly elections.