Amarinder’s granddaughter joins his Patiala campaign

Back from Tamil Nadu after completing her American High School diploma, 21-year-old Seherinder Kaur, granddaughter of Captain Amarinder Singh and daughter of his son Raninder Singh, has started campaigning in Patiala. “This is the first time I am doing something political to help my dadaji. I will be moving to Paris in September for graduation in fashion marketing, but before that I have come to Patiala to help my grandfather in these elections,” Kaur told The Indian Express.

She will be moving to IFA Paris for graduation in fashion marketing.

Talking about her experience of campaigning, she said, “Yes, it is hectic, but then I don’t need to say much. People already believe and love my grandfather. I am sure he will be the next CM of Punjab.”