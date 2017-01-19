Amarinder Singh promises reinvestigation into drug racket

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will order a reinvestigation into the drug racket case in which cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia was given a clean shit by the SIT if his party came to power. “We will order a reinvestigation into the drug racket case in which Majithia was given a clean chit by the SIT and throw behind bars those involved in the narcotics trade after coming to power in the state,” he said at a press conference here.

Amarinder, flanked by Amritsar East candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu and party nominee for Assembly and Lok Sabha bypoll from Amritsar, made it clear that the cricketer-turned-politician had joined Congress sans a precondition and will seek votes as a star campaigner.

“He is a foot soldier of the party and has joined it without any condition. He never put forth any condition,” he said.

On AAP’s charge that he was going soft on Parkash Singh Badal, an aggressive Amarinder asked if the media wanted him to “thrash” the chief minister.

He said he had chosen to contest from Lambi Assembly seat to hand Badal a crushing defeat and the public mood was against the ruling family.

The Congress chief claimed his party will sweep all nine seats in Majha.

He alleged that the state was in “total ruins” under the Badal rule and that he needed an absolute majority to make a “real” difference and put Punjab back on the path to progress.

Asked if AAP posed a threat to SAD in the polls, he said the rival party was in doldrums and has no connect to Punjab.

“So many AAP workers, including founding members, are joining Congress. Many AAP leaders were entering the party fold in Amritsar today,” he said.

Replying to a question, Amarinder said he has promised Sihdu’s wife Navjot Kaur a berth in the Congress government.

Asked about the “dissidence” in Congress over ticket allocation, he said it will be controlled and the party’s poll outcome will not be affected by it.

Responding to queries, Sidhu quashed all speculation over him vying for a post if Congress formed government, saying “A son is a son and a father is a father.”

To this, Amarinder said he was the ex-cricketer’s “wicketkeeper”.

Sidhu said he will campaign in Lambi for his party chief to give Badal a thrashing.

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “The AAP chief is a confused man. He has lost his mind as he is feeling the heat in the Punjab polls. He is making all sorts of senseless allegations out of sheer bewilderment.”

He rebutted AAP’s claim that it had offered him the post of deputy chief minister.

To a query directed at Sidhu about his stance on demonetisation, Amarinder intervened and said his stand was same as that of Congress.

“Even on Wednesday, he saw long queues outside banks,” the PPCC chief added.