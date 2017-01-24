Amarinder Singh promises ‘nawan sawera’ in state

Amarinder Singh (Source: File/Express) Amarinder Singh (Source: File/Express)

Warning that he would not spare the Badals for dividing and plunging Punjab into total devastation to promote their family and political interests, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday promised a “nawan sawera” (new dawn) in the state by snatching away all the assets looted by the Akali leadership in the past 10 years and utilising them for the welfare of the people. Declaring that he would take away all their buses and give them to the unemployed youths, Amarinder said the overall decline in the state on all counts, from economy to agriculture and industry, was a matter of serious concern, requiring immediate corrective steps.

Captain Amarinder was addressing a series of election meetings in Dharamkot, Moga, Bagha Purana and Bathinda Urban. With the respective candidates, namely Sukhjit S Kaka Lohgarh, Dr Harjot Kamal, Darshan Singh Brar and Manpreet Singh Badal, by his side, the PPCC president took all the four Assembly seats by storm, with huge crowds cheering him on as he launched an aggressive attack against the Akalis and the Aam Aadmi Party.

In Bathinda, senior Akali leader Gurjant Singh Kuttiwal and several AAP leaders joined the Congress and extended their full support to the Captain in this election. ens