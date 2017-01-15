Amarinder Singh is a ‘coward’, says Harsimrat Badal

Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday taunted Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh over his decision to contest the upcoming Punjab polls from Lambi, and referred the latter as a ‘coward’. (Source: Express Photo) Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday taunted Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh over his decision to contest the upcoming Punjab polls from Lambi, and referred the latter as a ‘coward’. (Source: Express Photo)

Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday taunted Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh over his decision to contest the upcoming Punjab polls from Lambi, and referred the latter as a ‘coward’. Harsimrat told ANI, “Someone, who calls himself a ‘fauji’, will not run away from the battle like a coward at the sight of the first general in front of him.”

“No wonder he left the fauj and came back to his palace.” “Lambi is a just a ploy to run away in order to avoid losing badly,” she added.

Earlier on Saturday, Amarinder Singh declared that he will contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Lambi, which happens to be the home turf of the ruling Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, while also contesting from the home seat of Patiala. It would be the first time in the history of Punjab that a former chief minister will take on a current one, that too in the latter’s home constituency.

Captain Amarinder stated that he had sought the party high command’s permission to contest from Badal’s constituency Lambi to ensure the total defeat of the Akali leadership in Punjab responsible for destroying the state through drugs, mafia and ‘goonda raj’. Assembly elections in the state will be held on February 4, where people of Punjab will vote for 117 legislative seats.