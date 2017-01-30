Amarinder Singh calls himself captain but follows Rahul Gandhi’s order: Amit Shah in Punjab

BJP President Amit Shah(PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah(PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday took potshot at Congress chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh during a rally in Amritsar, Punjab. “Amarinder Singh calls himself captain but follows orders of Rahul Gandhi. I do not understand what type of captain he is,” Shah said. He also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that he was trying to malign Punjab’s name across the country. “He wants to become the CM of Punjab by spreading these lies. He is the CM of Delhi but wants to become CM of Punjab, Goa and Gujarat,” he added.

At the Ranjit avenue ground in the city, Shah claimed that it was under BJP’s leadership at the Centre that Punjab had developed. “PM Modi at the Centre and Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab will work as double engine of state’s growth,” he said. Shah also mentioned surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army along the LoC as his party’s achievement among other things.

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla, party candidates Rakesh Gill and Rajesh Hani and popular singer Hans Raj Hans were present at the rally. Hani, who is contesting against former party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Amritsar East seat, attacked the former and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Hans praised PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ‘for their exceptional leadership’. Hans, who belongs to the Valmiki community, also said that he had ‘surrendered himself to PM Modi’ after listening to his speech on TV. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who has been fielded for Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll after Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation, also spoke at the rally.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Shailender Singh, a resident of the city, said that he will be voting for Anil Joshi, BJP candidate from Amritsar North because of the ‘development work carried out by him in his constituency’. Another city resident, however, said that Navjot Singh Sidhu’s clean image was set to benefit Congress in the state, especially in Amritsar.

A BJP worker, who did not wish to be named, said that Navjot Singh Sidhu had strong chances of winning but added that his entry in Congress will not benefit the party on the whole. BJP-Akali Dal coalition, which formed government in the state for two consecutive terms in 2007 and 2012 is eyeing another win in 2017 Assembly elections which will take place on February 4.

