Amarinder Singh promises to regularise all contractual employees

PUNJAB CONGRESS president Captain Amarinder Singh Wednesday promised to regularise all contractual employees and address the concerns of government employees on priority after coming to power, while reiterating his vow to bring agriculture and industry in the state back on the track of development.

Addressing rallies in Shahkot and Naokdar, Amarinder reiterated his promise of farm-loan waiver, besides measures to improve agriculture as he had done during his previous tenure as CM. He also lamented the spate of farmer suicides in the state and promised prompt payment at MSP to farmers and waiver of all their existing debts immediately after taking over the reins.