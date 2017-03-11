Amarinder, Navjot Singh Sidhu take jibes at Arvind Kejriwal after Punjab election win

Capt Amarinder Singh described Arvind Kejriwal as a “summer storm that has come and gone” while Navjot Singh Sidhu termed ‘Punjab election’ as a defeat of the AAP leaders’ trolls. Capt Amarinder Singh described Arvind Kejriwal as a “summer storm that has come and gone” while Navjot Singh Sidhu termed ‘Punjab election’ as a defeat of the AAP leaders’ trolls.

As Congress swept the Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal became the target of jibes with Capt Amarinder Singh calling him a “summer storm that has come and gone” while Navjot Singh Sidhu termed it as a defeat of the AAP leaders’ trolls. At a crowded press conference here, Singh lauded the wisdom of Punjab voters for not choosing AAP saying the it had “no leadership”.

“Arvind Kejriwal is like a summer storm which came and has gone,” Singh, who was the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress, said. “The AAP bubble has burst with their outright rejection by the Punjab voters,” he said, adding that the alleged AAP extremist links, had also worked against Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu too took on the AAP convenor saying the paid trolls used the social media to make wrong projections during elections have been defeated. “Kejriwal’s intentions were wrong… he wanted everything for himself,” he claimed.

The Punjab polls witnessed a highly combative campaign by all parties, especially the newcomer AAP which was taking on traditional rivals Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal. Kejriwal and Amarinder also had skirmishes on twitter on more than one occasion.

However after the rather unimpressive performance after a high voltage campaign, Kejriwal said that his party accepts people’s verdict and will continue with its “struggle”. “We accept people’s mandate. All volunteers worked hard. Our struggle will continue,” Kejriwal tweeted.