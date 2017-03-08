All surveys will fall flat, will be voted to power for 3rd time: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo)

Maintaining that all poll surveys will fall flat once again, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, during their visit to Badal village in Muktsar Tuesday said that they are confident of getting a majority for the third time. “Surveys will fall flat yet again, even in 2012 polls, surveys were not in our favour but we came to power. Same will happen this time as well,” said Sukhbir while interacting with the supporters. Echoing similar thoughts, the Chief Minister, who will stay put in the village for a week, sounded confident of a hat-trick and said that rival parties will be in for a surprise.

SAD candidate Parkash Singh Bhatti who contested polls from Balluana, Darshan Singh Kotfatta, SAD candidate from Malaut, Satinderjit Singh Manta, Balkaran Singh and Gurcharan Singh OSDs to the Deputy CM and CM had also come to meet the Badals. Ranjodh Singh, a SAD supporter from Lambi village said,”I went to meet Badals and they were in an upbeat mood. Party is hopeful of a majority yet again.” Apart from SAD candidates, residents of Badal, Lambi and several other villages of Muktsar, Bathinda and adjoining areas came to meet the Badals. “CM sahib will win with a good margin from Lambi as people voted generously to him. Though PPCC president Capt Amarinder Singh had also contested from this place apart from AAP’s Jarnail Singh,”said Kotfatta.