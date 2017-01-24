Akalis will watch results from foreign countries, says AAP convener

AAP STATE convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich attacked the SAD-BJP government on demonetisation, drugs and desecration issues here on Monday. Waraich said that both SAD and Congress were going to lose the elections and had booked their tickets to foreign countries.

Addressing a gathering at Bakarpur village here in the evening, he said that hundreds of youngsters had died due to drugs and the state government was still saying that there was no drug issue. He said that if AAP came to power, they would arrest all the leaders involved in the drug trade.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Waraich said that more than 100 people had been killed after the demonetisation and the government had no concern for them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign as it was he who took the decision.

Waraich said that most of the SAD and Congress leaders had booked tickets to foreign countries as the AAP was coming to power with more than 100 seats.

“The Akalis will watch the results from foreign countries as they will get a drubbing on March 11 and it will be their worst defeat in the history. We are waiting for that day when all the Punjabis will celebrate AAP’s victory,” Waraich said.

Apart from Waraich, Jaspal Khaira and Jassi Jasraj were present at the rally.