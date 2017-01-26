Akali flags all over, but refrain in this ‘drug den’ is ‘not SAD again’

Akali flags in the constituency. Divya Goyal Akali flags in the constituency. Divya Goyal

If the number of orange flags perched on the rooftops of shops and homes in the villages are anything to go by, sitting SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali is the clear winner from the rural constituency of Dakha in Ludhiana, which is now notorious for drug addiction among youths. However, underneath this orange wave lies a rebellion of sorts even among staunch Akalis, many of whom have now switched loyalty towards Aam Aadmi Party and are backing its candidate HS Phoolka.

“We did not object to local Akali leaders putting up party flags on our homes. They put these flags forcibly. We have voted for Akalis for generations, but not anymore. We are supporting Phoolka this time,” says Harjinder Singh of Bhatha Dhua, a village with 1,100-odd votes which seems divided between Akali and AAP supporters.

In the village, no one wants to talk about the death of a 25-year-old youth who died Tuesday. AAP claimed Wednesday that the youth died of drug overdose, but soon backtracked after the youth’s family denied the claim and said their son was being used by parties for “mudslinging in election campaign”. When The Indian Express visited the residence of the youth, his uncle Gurcharan Singh said, “Our family has been finished and these political parties are busy using our son’s name in mudslinging. He died of an attack.”

While the family refused to share details about his death, it agreed that drug use was a big issue in Dakha. Phoolka said AAP would go by the family’s version. “We will support and agree to what family is claiming,” he said Wednesday, a day after AAP workers claimed the youth had died of drug overdose and even put it on social media. The post was later removed.

But drug abuse in the village is no secret, and many accuse SAD MLA and his brothers of patronising drug dealers in the area. “Even children aged 15-16 years are getting all types of drugs here. Whenever a big fish is caught, Ayali and his brothers jump in to stop police from filing FIR and get him released. Then there is pressure from local Akali leaders on us to either put orange flags on our rooftops or face problems in getting grants. But this election is going to be historic. Results will show what is in our hearts,” says Sukhwinder Singh.

Similar is the case of Kul Gehna, a small village with 650 voters. Thanks to easy availability of drugs here, a word of caution is often given to commuters travelling towards this village. “Be careful, no one, especially girls, should travel to Kul Gehna alone,” says an elderly when asked about the village’s route. Sarpanch of this village is a young married woman, Manjeet Kaur (27). Asked about pending demands and problems in her village, she keeps quiet even as a youth Sikander Singh butts in. “Our village has been defamed. We do not have any pending issues. Our MLA Ayali has taken care of everything. Ladies don’t speak much and take care of household only,” says Sikander.

But Manjit’s sister-in-law Kulwinder Kaur is forthcoming. “Who says there are no pending issues? Yes, there are drugs in our village, though the problem has reduced. We need more funds for streets, sewage, dharamsala, pond cleaning etc. However, 600 of 650 votes will still go to Akalis. Our MLA has worked for the area and development has happened,” she says.

Though Congress candidate Major Singh Bhaini is also in fray, support for him is hardly visible in the area where most people talk about Ayali and Phoolka fight. They say it could be a repeat of their 2014 Lok Sabha contest when Phoolka polled 46,518 votes against Ayali’s 40,736 in the latter’s Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Harkinder Ayali, brother of the sitting MLA, calls it all a propaganda by AAP.

“So much of development has taken place in Dakha, especially the sports grounds and stadiums built by us, that AAP is founding no support. Take a look at the streets across Dakha villages. Not a single home or shop is without Akali flag. If someone says me and my brother (Harvir Ayali) are supporting drug dealers and getting them released from police, they should prove it. Propaganda is not going to help opposition as Dakha has seen flood of development,” says Harkinder.

Countering this, Phoolka says, “It is not me or AAP who is saying that Dakha is plagued by drugs, but the people. Let results prove it. People who have lost their family members to drugs might not come out in the open, but results will say it all.”