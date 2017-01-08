Akali Dal fields Ranjit Gill from Kharar seat

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday announced Ranjit Singh Gill as the party’s candidate from Kharar assembly constituency. Gill is said to be a realtor and close to Sukhbir.

Gill has been fielded from Kharar as SAD candidate in the state polls scheduled on February 4, a party statement said. From Kharar seat, AAP has fielded former journalist Kanwar Sandhu while Congress has nominated Jagmohan Singh Kang.

With this announcement, SAD has declared candidates on 93 seats out of the 94 it will contest in alliance with BJP. The saffron party will fight on 23 remaining of the total 117 seats in the state.