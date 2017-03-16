After losing deposit in Majitha Himmat Singh Shergill, AAP’s Shergill echoes Arvind Kejriwal

AAP candidate from Majitha Himmat Singh Shergill, who has lost his deposit, echoed his leader Arvind Kejriwal’s suspicions about tampering with EVMs. Confident of his victory, Shergill got only 10,252 votes, against 65,803 votes polled by SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia and 42,919 by Congress candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia.

“Share the stand taken by my party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on this issue. I want Election Commission to count VVPAT machines. It’s a must. Otherwise, what is the use of installing these machines?” Shergill said.

“The Election Commission should count votes in all VVPAT machines installed in 33 Assembly constituencies. It should had counted them without asking. The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to introduce the VVPAT system. If needed, we will go to court,” he said.

Punjab Election Commission had installed voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines in 33 Assembly constituencies in Punjab. AAP was defeated in 26 of these constituencies while it won six seats, besides one more seat won by its alliance partner Lok Insaf Party. AAP candidates lost deposits in five such constituencies, including Majitha and Lambi.

Of these 33 seats, AAP won Bathinda Rural, Mansa, Barnala, Rupnagar, Raikot and Bholath. LIP won Attama Nagar seat for the alliance.

