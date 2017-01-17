After ancestral village, Captain Amarinder Singh reaches out to his ‘nanka’

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

REACHING OUT to the people of what he described as his ‘nanka’ (maternal house) Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Monday promised to throw in jail all those, including the Badals and their relative Bikram Singh Majithia, if they were found guilty of “ruining the state with drugs and mafia.” Addressing a public rally in Lehra in Sangrur district where a crowd waited for him for hours, Amarinder apologised for reaching late but said he had to keep his date with the region, from where his ‘sister’ Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was contesting.

Amarinder told that he got delayed due to bad weather. He said, “Babe (Badal) nu kuttan, ya na kuttan?” (Should I or shouldn’t I thrash Baba?), Captain Amarinder declared that now that he had the permission of his ‘nanke’ he would have to beat Badal square and hard in Lambi, which he had chosen to make his ‘karambhoomi’.

Pointing out that ‘chitta’ had killed thousands of Punjab’s children, and citing Maqboolpura in Amritsar as an example of the devastation wreaked by drugs leaving only widows and children in the entire village, Captain Amarinder asserted that all those responsible for the drug menace would be brought to book, with not even the Badals and Majithia being spared if found guilty.

Describing the Akali Dal as a ‘mafia party’, Captain Amarinder promised to take away all the buses currently under Badals’ control and give them to the unemployed youth of the state. Referring to the incidents of desecration in the state, Captain Amarinder promised to bring all those found guilty, including the Badals, to book. “Saade Guru Granth Sahib, saadi Gita aur saade Quran Sharif di beadbi karan walan nunh asi maaf nahin karange, (we will not forgive the ones who have disrespected our Guru Granth Sahib, Gita and Quran),” he said.

Earlier, welcoming Captain Amarinder, Bhattal described him as the saviour of Punjab’s water, who had done a lot for the development of the area, in contrast with the Badals who were busy looting the state and promoting their family interests.