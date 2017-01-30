After Akalis, now AAP seeking support of radicals: Congress MP Ravnit Bittu

Congress MP and party candidate from prestigious Jalalabad Assembly constituency Ravnit Bittu on Monday cautioned people that after the Akali Dal, it was AAP that was allegedly using the radicals to come to power in Punjab and this could “vitiate the atmosphere”. “The links of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with the radicals have repeatedly been exposed. It is too well known a fact that AAP has solicited the support of the United Akali Dal that is the front organisation of the radicals,” he said. It is the leaders from this party that had adopted the Khalistan resolution at ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ (congregation of Sikhs), Bittu, grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh, said.

On the other hand, he said, the Akali Dal is in league with the Damdami Taksal that was the nursery of terrorism in the state. “It was then Congress chief minister Beant Singh who restored peace after more than a decade of bloodletting for which he had to sacrifice his life,” Bittu, who is fighting a battle against deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from his pocket borough, said. He alleged both Kejriwal and Sukhbir could go to any extent to grab power and means were not important for them.

Both extreme left and extreme right elements were now either part of AAP or supporting this party to create anarchy in Punjab, Bittu said. He asserted that Congress was the only party which had always worked for peace and amity in this border state. Earlier, the Akali Dal played the politics of radicals and now this party was patronising gangs leading to lawlessness in the state, Bittu said. In the change of roles, it was AAP that was being supported by the radicals of all varieties, he said at a poll meeting here. Also in fray in the triangular fight from here is AAP heavyweight Bhagwant Mann. He said it is the radicals settled abroad who were funding AAP as the same set of people were earlier funding terrorism in Punjab.

Jalalabad would decide as to which direction Punjab has to take as any risk while casting vote might lead towards disaster, the Congress candidate added.