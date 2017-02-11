AAP’s paranoia over EVM security shows it has sensed defeat, says Amarinder Singh

A tent put by AAP volunteers to guard the EVMs in Dakha constituency of Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh A tent put by AAP volunteers to guard the EVMs in Dakha constituency of Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

After the High Court’s rap to AAP for raising suspicions over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has criticised AAP and said its “panic reactions” are a “sign of the dread in Arvind Kejriwal’s party over its certain defeat”.

Watch What Else is Making News



In a statement issued here on Friday, Amarinder said, “After the HC rap, AAP is now making ridiculous demands, such as installation of its own cameras, at the EVM strong rooms. These knee-jerk reactions clearly underline the party’s desperation in the light of post-poll reports in favour of the Congress.”

Reacting to his AAP rival from Patiala Urban, Dr Balbir Singh, insisting on permission from the Election Commission to install his own CCTV cameras inside the EVM strong room in the constituency, Amarinder said the party was preparing ground to explain its defeat.

He said, “All candidates and parties in the fray had the right and the responsibility to collaborate with the Election Commission (EC) to ensure foolproof security of EVMs. The sheer paranoia being displayed by AAP leaders on this count showed Kejriwal’s party had seen the writing on the wall.”

He said it was the tendency of AAP, particularly its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, to lock horns with the EC on all kinds of petty issues, which reflected their total disregard for the democratic institutions of the country.

“The rise of such parties on India’s political landscape was unfortunate and needed to be nipped in the bud to prevent vitiation of the democratic environment, which forms the bedrock of the nation’s international standing and progress,” he said. “Even the Judges had seen through AAP gimmickry after finding the party to be indulging in senseless acts of despair,” Amarinder said.