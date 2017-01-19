AAP’s NRI volunteers to seek votes in Punjab campaign

The party’s election management team in the state has drawn up a list of constituencies where the volunteers will be posted. Most volunteers are natives of the state and will go to their towns and villages, seeking support for the AAP. The party’s election management team in the state has drawn up a list of constituencies where the volunteers will be posted. Most volunteers are natives of the state and will go to their towns and villages, seeking support for the AAP.

Over 300 NRI volunteers of AAP are expected to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport late on Wednesday night and proceed to Chandigarh to campaign in poll-bound Punjab. Some of these volunteers will also head to Goa.

Party leaders said the volunteers had booked an entire flight from Canada and most of them are coming to take part in AAP’s Chalo Punjab campaign. The party’s election management team in the state has drawn up a list of constituencies where the volunteers will be posted. Most volunteers are natives of the state and will go to their towns and villages, seeking support for the AAP.

“Some volunteers are expected to arrive tonight from US and UK too. We will receive them at the airport, escort them to our party office for a snacks break and then facilitate their travel to Chandigarh early on Thursday morning,” said Adarsh Shastri, co-convenor of AAP’s Overseas cell.