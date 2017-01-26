AAP’s 5th manifesto out, this one for government staff

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released its 5th manifesto for government employees. (File Photo) Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday released its 5th manifesto for government employees. (File Photo)

The AAP released its manifesto for government employees Wednesday, offering a variety of sops, including implementation of 6th Pay Commission Report, revival of “Old Pension Scheme” stopped in 2004 as well as doubling of salaries of anganwari workers, Asha workers and midday meal helpers. Addressing the media, AAP’s manifesto committee head Kanwar Sandhu said if voted to power, the AAP government would implement the 6th Pay Commission report in letter and spirit and and form a committee to look into pay parity issues.

Watch what else is making news:

AAP has already released separate manifestos for youth, farmers, traders and Dalits. This was its fifth manifesto. Sandhu said all contractual employees of the state would be regularised and a committee formed to review minimum wages in Punjab. He said salaries of anganwadi workers/helpers, Asha workers and midday meal helpers would be doubled.

The 13-point manifesto also stated that employees of all boards and corporations would get pension from the public exchequer like other government employees. Further, all posts falling vacant due to retirement of staff will be filled by March 31 as per government guidelines. About functioning of the Police, AAP said there would be no political interference. Overtime contract system will end without reducing the present pay. Eight-hour shift regime will be introduced. Further, as per the manifesto, a committee will be formed to recommend major reforms to improve welfare, working conditions of Punjab Police personnel.

AAP has promised that all aided school teachers would be treated on par with government teachers. The teachers in Punjab have been holding protests over several demands including regularisation of their jobs. The party has also promised that “Old Pension Scheme” that was stopped in 2004 will be revived. The probation period will be reduced to one year and full salary will be given during probation.

The manifesto states that a transparent transfer policy will be formed for government employees with focus on “zero corruption and no political interference”. Preference will be given to women in their home districts. The traditional lambardari system will continue with a stipend of Rs 3l,000 a month and watchmen will be given Rs 2,000 a month.

AAP has promised to set up a grievance redressal committee in every government department which will meet on the first Monday of every month. Departmental Lok Adalats will be arranged.