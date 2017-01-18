AAP to end Badal-Captain friendly match: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal after addressing a rally for Kharar AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu at Dana Mandi in Mohali Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal after addressing a rally for Kharar AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu at Dana Mandi in Mohali Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

AAP NATIONAL convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that they would end the friendly match between the Badals and Captain Amarinder Singh if they came to power. They would form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged scams by the SAD-BJP government.

Addressing a rally at Kharar, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP would form the next government in Punjab and announced that Bikram Majithia, infamous for his links with international drug dealers, would be put in jail before April 15.

Watch what else is making news

Kejriwal said that it was wrong to say that Punjab was facing a financial crunch, as there was no shortage of money but lack of political will, which had pushed the state into a financial mess.

“AAP government will work with full honesty and generate revenue by curbing the drainage of crores of rupees into corruption during SAD-BJP regime,” he said.

Making an announcement to cancel all fake cases registered under the NDPS Act by the Badals against innocent youths who opposed drug mafia, Kejriwal said that Bikram Majithia had links with international drug mafia and he had also got a false case registered against him in Amritsar.

The AAP government, the Delhi CM said, would create a special task force of senior doctors to de-addict the youth within six months and create 25 lakh jobs to bring back the youths into the mainstream. At present, there are about 40 lakh youths addicted to drugs, he maintained.

Kejriwal said the old age, handicapped and widow pension would be enhanced from existing Rs 500 to Rs 2,500 per month. He alleged that the SAD-BJP government had cheated people in the name of welfare schemes and embezzled funds meant for the poor.

“We will ensure loan waiver of farmers within one or two years, and implement the Swaminathan Committee’s report within three years of formation of AAP government in Punjab,” he added.

Vowing that the AAP government would nab the culprits behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, Kejriwal alleged connivance of Badal family in such incidents.