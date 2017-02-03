Punjab elections: AAP providing platform to radicals, says KPS Gill

Probably AAP doesn’t know it, says Gill Probably AAP doesn’t know it, says Gill

Calling the Maur Mandi bomb blast ahead of the Punjab assembly polls “very very serious”, former state DGP K P S Gill said that the Aam Aadmi Party, the new entrant in state politics, was providing a platform to “radical Sikh diaspora” settled abroad to “create a big base from which to operate”.

Gill, who had a key but controversial role in ending terrorism in Punjab, said AAP may not be aware of what it is doing.

In a conversation with The Indian Express on the blast that claimed six lives, Gill said: “Actually, I had predicted that because of the activities of certain political parties there will be terrorist incidents.”

Watch What Else Is making News

He said, “ Radical Sikh diaspora are very disappointed over what they could not achieve earlier. Now with Aam Aadmi Party there is influx of them from foreign countries. They think this is the opportunity which is very good for them and they would be able to create a big base from which to operate.”

Asked if there was a chance of revival of terrorism in Punjab, Gill said, “Not if other parties [SAD-BJP or Congress] come to power. I must say probably the leadership of AAP would not know about it. It [terrorism] is the agenda of [radical] NRIs worked out by themselves,” Gill said. He added that AAP had unwittingly given them a platform.

Asked about the political blame game over the blast, Gill said, “SAD and BJP have been opposing terrorism. That’s because Akali Dal lost quite a few leaders during terrorism days. And the other day, a shoe was flung at Mr Badal [CM].” About Congress, he said, “Congress has ruled Punjab for quite some time. They have taken an anti-terrorism view.”