Punjab polls: AAP meets traders, to finalise manifesto constituency-wise

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh held meetings with traders and industrialists in Jalandhar on Sunday after the party decided to issue constituency-wise manifestos in Punjab.

Meetings were held in Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North and Jalandhar West constituencies. “Unlike other political parties, we do not finalise our manifesto in air-conditioned rooms. We involve the stakeholders in the process of identifying their issues as well as solutions,” said Singh.

In Delhi, too, AAP issued 70 different manifestos for each Assembly segment. Pledging that the AAP manifesto would be a commitment to the people, Singh said: “Like Delhi, where AAP won 67 out of 70 seats, in Punjab, too, the party would register a victory of more than 100 seats.”

The AAP leader said the Punjab elections would be a kind of “freedom struggle”, in which freedom from the corrupt government of Badals would be the main motive. “Most of us could not participate in the freedom struggle before 1947. Now it is time for all of us to contribute in another freedom struggle in Punjab,” Singh said.

He assured that the traders and industrialists would get rid of Inspector Raj under AAP rule.

AAP leader dares Capt

Targeting Captain Amarinder Singh, Singh said instead of Patiala, the Congress leader should contest from either Lambi or Jalalabad or Majitha.

He said AAP was being called a “Delhi Party”, but it was Captain and his leaders who have been sitting in the national capital for the past two months to get tickets instead of interacting with the people of Punjab before elections. “We have been very much in Punjab and meeting people,” he said.