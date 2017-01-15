AAP LS candidate from Amritsar in 2014 joins Congress

Captain Amarinder Singh with Dr Daljit Singh at a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday. Express Captain Amarinder Singh with Dr Daljit Singh at a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday. Express

Dr Daljit Singh, the renowned eye surgeon who was AAP’s candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 parliamentary elections, on Saturday joined Congress party in the presence of Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh.

Dr Singh had finished third in the contest in which BJP’s Arun Jaitley had lost to Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder said he had come to Amritsar especially to welcome Dr Singh, a known eye surgeon, into the Congress.

BJP councillor Dr Anoop also joined the Congress on the occasion.

“AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal are dangerous for the country. I decided to join the Congress to ensure AAP does not win a single seat in the coming Assembly polls,” said Dr Singh.

Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Not a single ticket was being given in AAP without its senior leaders taking money. Widespread complaints of molestation of women showed the extent to which Kejriwal’s party had stooped in its obsession for power. It was clear the party did not trust or support Punjabis.”

Daljit Singh was expelled by AAP in July 2016 as its Punjab disciplinary committee chairman and state executive member for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

“There was no democracy within the AAP and anyone daring to speak up against the malpractices in the party was suppressed. My volunteers were not allowed to speak at party forums while I myself spent my time in AAP discovering that it was an anarchist organisation with a manipulative leadership totally controlled by Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak,” he said.