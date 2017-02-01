AAP is a deadly combination of extreme left and right: Amarinder

Amarinder Singh (File/Express) Amarinder Singh (File/Express)

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to Kanchan Vasdev on being announced as his party’s chief ministerial candidate, on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s chances of becoming Deputy CM, on his party’s prospects and those of AAP. Excerpts: Don’t you think the announcement declaring you the chief ministerial candidate was rather late in the day?

There is nothing late about it. When they declared my name, it was 10 days to go [for the election]. That’s good enough time. You know within half-an-hour, I started getting calls from the US and Canada. The word spread so fast. The social media is so powerful now. By the evening, everybody in Punjab knew. So there was nothing late about it. Last time, in 2012, it was just two-three days before the polling. That I think was a bit late. What about Navjot Singh Sidhu? Is he going to be the Deputy CM if Congress comes to power?

Watch What Else Is Making News

I think he is doing very well. He is a very catchy speaker. People seem to like him. He is known for his cricket. Of course, that generation has grown up when he played. But now he is known for his acting. It’s good.

What about him becoming Deputy CM?

I have not heard that. Neither has Mrs Gandhi made any comment. I think they will finally decide when we form the government. Actually, there is no constitutional provision called the Deputy CM. It is actually a senior minister who can take over if I fall ill or have to go out. But it has now become a symbol. Because Punjab has had Sukhbir Badal. Earlier, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was there.

So will the Congress continue with the tradition?

I think we will have to.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said you cannot win the election even if you are declared the Congress’s prime ministerial candidate?

Kejriwal is over ambitious, arrogant. He will fall so flat on his face one day he would not realise what has hit him. Who is he to make this sort of comment? It is the people of Punjab who are voting. Why doesn’t he announce his Chief Minister? Today, if Badal wins, we know who will be the CM. Congress has nominated me. What about his party? He wants to become the CM himself.

But he has made it clear he is not going to be the CM.

He is a liar. He wants to wait for the elections to finish. If his party wins, he will come and take over Punjab. He can win an election in six months. That is what he is going to do. All this hype that it will be a Punjabi is all rubbish.

When you took on Arun Jaitley in Amritsar, you said he is an outsider. Now, you are saying Kejriwal is an outsider.

Kejriwal is a total outsider. Jaitley speaks Punjabi. His father-in-law was my colleague in Parliament, a very fine gentleman from Congress from Jammu. Jaitley’s maternal parents were from Amritsar. Kejriwal is not just an outsider, he is out and out a Haryanavi. Who is your rival in Assembly election?

Badals are finished. I think Kejriwal is going to come on number two. I think he will do better than Badals. If you want to know the figures, Akalis will be somewhere between 10-15, Kejriwal will be somewhere between 20 and 25 and we are going to be the rest. Our surveys are giving us a clear majority. I want two-thirds majority. We want to bring another Act on water in the Assembly. So I need two-thirds majority for making several changes in the set-up. It is going to be a tough job for whosoever comes as the CM because our situation is totally disastrous at the moment. We are bankrupt. We have no money, we scrape the barrel to get things.

You have been heard expressing fears of revival of terrorism if AAP is elected. AAP is a deadly combination of extreme left and right. During 1980s, there were naxalites. When the Khalistan movement started, these naxalites became Khalistanis. You mark my words, if Kejriwal comes to power, he will be a victim of his own making. He would not be able to control the situation. Imagine Pakistan sitting on your head, giving them the funds and giving them the know-how.

Why are Punjabis supporting him so much?

The youth wants to bring about change. I think what Kejriwal wants to do in Punjab is a very dangerous game. He is brainwashing people. In Goa, nobody cares. We are sitting right on the border with Pakistan. And Pakistan is waiting. They are doing it in Kashmir. They will do it here. Where is he getting the funding from? The Government of India should probe him. His volunteers from Bihar are coming here and shouting slogans. They are paid big sums. If they come to power, Punjab will be in for a big, big trouble. That would mean we are putting Punjab in hands of anti-nationals i.e Pakistan.

Do you see a hung house?

No. It will be clear majority for us. Only five days left now. We are sweeping Majha, Doaba and Malwa. The problem is in southern districts of Faridkot, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala, the poor districts where AAP is making inroads. In these districts also, they are not winning all. We are winning some.