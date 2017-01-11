AAP demands transfer of Punjab DGP

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday demanded the immediate transfer of Punjab DGP Suresh Arora fearing his posting would “interfere with fair polling in Punjab”. The party alleged that Arora of “complicity with Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in promoting his political interests.”

Gurpreet Singh Waraich, AAP’s state convener and advocate Navkiran Singh and Human right wing Chief, demanded from the Election Commission of India to transfer DGP without further delay for free and fair elections in Punjab.

Waraich said, “Arora who was recently divested of his charge of Chief Director Vigilance may influence the election process if allowed to continue in his post.”