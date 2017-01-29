Punjab: AAP candidate injured in accident, 1 dead

At the site. Gurmeet Singh At the site. Gurmeet Singh

One person died and five others, including AAP candidate from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, were injured in a road accident on Jagraon-Sidhwan Bet road Saturday morning. Manuke suffered injuries after her SUV vehicle rammed a tractor-trolley. As per police, fog led to the accident. Gurwinder Singh, driver of tractor trolley, died on the spot.

Manuke was going to campaign in villages of Sidhwan Bet when accident happened. She along with her driver and three other occupants in the SUV were rushed to a hospital in Moga where they wereout of danger. Bhupinder Kaur, sub-inspector and SHO of Jagraon Sadar police station, said that two tractor-trolleys had collided due to dense fog. Further, the SUV in which AAP candidate was travelling also rammed one of the trolleys from behind.