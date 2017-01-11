AAP cancels the candidature of Amritsar (central) nominee Prof Darbari Lal

The Aam Aadmi Party has cancelled the candiudature of its Amritsar (central) nominee Prof Darbari Lal. The Aam Aadmi Party has cancelled the candiudature of its Amritsar (central) nominee Prof Darbari Lal.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Wednesday cancelled the candidature of its Amritsar (central) nominee Prof Darbari Lal after serious allegation of corruption surfaced against him, a party statement said. “After due verification, the party decided to cancel his candidature,” it said.

Earlier in the day, AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi has said that Lal’s candidature was cancelled due to his “ill health” and the new candidate will be announced shortly. Lal was admitted to a hospital since last three days and was unable to campaign in the area, Ghuggi said.

It’s a second time with in a week that AAP has changed its Amritsar (central) candidate. On January 6, AAP had nominated Darbari Lal, a former Congress leader, replacing Rajinder Kumar with less than 24 hours after it had announced Kumar’s name. AAP has announced candidates for 110 seats while its ally Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) is contesting on seven seats. Punjab has 117 assembly seats.