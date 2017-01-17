AAP, Badal take a dig, call Navjot Singh Sidhu an ‘import’

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

As cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pointed to “visible chinks” in the party and called Sidhu an “import” to overstep the existing leadership under Captain Amarinder Singh.

AAP’s campaign against the Congress is set to revolve around tagging Sidhu a “turncoat” and playing up the “one-upmanship” between the two Congress leaders.

“Sidhu, who has called Congress ‘badnaam’ (of bad repute), is now joining the same party. We want to ask him has Congress now become less ‘badnaam’ or has corruption gone down?…By importing someone new to the party just 18 days ahead of elections, the Congress has got someone above their existing leadership,” said AAP leader H S Phoolka.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also lashed out at Sidhu in Ludhiana, saying he had no ideology as he has switched loyalty to the Congress. “Now, Navjot Sidhu is calling Congress his mother, but few months before, he was calling BJP his mother. If a leader like Sidhu keeps changing his mother, how can he be loyal to the people of Punjab,” said Sukhbir.