AAP announces its last list of 3 candidates for Punjab polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its last list of three candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. With this announcement, AAP has completed its ticket distribution process.Punjab AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi said that Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal will contest from Amritsar East, Manish Agarwal has been fielded from Amritsar North and Rajinder Kumar will be party’s candidate from Amritsar Central. AAP is contesting its first Assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Lok Insaaf Party.